Hart will front the 91st Academy Awards in February 2019 for ABC.
Kevin Hart is officially set to host next year’s Oscars awards, the first time he’ll be emceeing the ceremony.
The actor and comedian, 39, will be hosting the 2019 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on February 24th, with ABC supplying the broadcast. He’s set to be joined by two more debutants, with first-time producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss in charge of the broadcast, with Gigliotti serving as producer and Weiss as co-producer and director.
“I will be sure to make this year’s Oscars a special one,” Hart wrote on Tuesday afternoon (December 4th) in an Instagram post, saying “now it's time to rise to the occasion”.
“I appreciate @TheAcademy for the opportunity,” he wrote additionally. “For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same… I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's supposed to.”
More: Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski after implementing new standards of conduct
Jimmy Kimmel has fronted the previous two Oscars ceremonies, with Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd helming the broadcast. However, on both occasions, the Oscars received lower ratings than the year before, with a record low 26.5 million tuning in for the 2018 ceremony in March, with many complaining that the show was too long.
Kevin Hart is to host the 2019 Oscars awards ceremony
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – the body in charge of the Oscars – has already promised that the 2019 show won’t exceed three hours, confirming that not all the awards in the 24 Oscar categories will be revealed live. Instead, six to eight categories will be announced before the audience during commercial breaks in the broadcast.
However, much-reported plans for a “popular” Oscar category, reflecting the year’s biggest box office successes, were shelved in August following a backlash.
More: Kevin Hart involved in “serious airplane scare” after tire on private plane blows on landing
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...