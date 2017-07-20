Kevin Hart has taken to social media to laugh off new reports that emerged this week that he cheated on his pregnant wife.

The 38 year old comedian and actor found himself at the centre of an infidelity scandal earlier this week, when photos emerged online via Radar alleging to be of him sitting in the back of a car with a mystery woman.

Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, are expecting their first child together, a boy, by the end of this year. Despite the new reports that have the potential to be devastating to their marriage, Hart shut them down right away by taking to Instagram on Wednesday (July 19th).

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Posting a picture of himself laughing with border text that read, “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS,” he added in the caption, “#LiveLoveLaugh ..... [Shaking my damn head.]”

The couple, who were engaged in late 2014, became married in August last year in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. They announced back on Mother’s Day in May this year that they were expecting a baby together.

Hart is already a parent, a father to two children from his previous marriage to first wife Torrei, 12 year old daughter Heaven and nine year old son Hendrix. They finalised their divorce in November 2011, and Torrei blamed Eniko for having broken up their eight-year marriage in an interview in 2014.

“My woman has nothing to do with my past marriage problems in any way shape or form. It's almost 7yrs total of me not being with my Ex,” former Ride Along actor and the upcoming star of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Hart responded to his ex-wife at the time.

