While Kevin Hart may have been a victim in a merciless extortion attempt recently, the world's sympathies are with his wife Eniko Parrish. The comedian has been forced to come clean over cheating accusations after somebody tried to blackmail him with sexually suggestive video footage.

Kevin Hart at the official Heartbeat Weekend Pool Party

The 38-year-old has got the authorities involved over a heavily edited tape which appeared to show the star getting very close to a woman at a club, a bed with no visible occupants but sexually explicit audio, as well as a naked men who resembled him. While he has neither confirmed nor denied that he is the man in the grainy footage, it has rendered him guilty enough to spill the beans to his family and fans about what he's been up to.

'I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't', he said in a video on Instagram over the weekend. 'I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. In doing that I know that I'm gonna hurt the people closest to me, who I've talked to and apologised to, being my wife and my kids.'

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

The decision to come clean comes after somebody involved in the making or procuring of the tape demanded millions from the star. He refused, and now an FBI investigation is being carried out given that not only is extortion a crime, but also videotaping someone without their consent.

'At the end of the day, man, I just simply gotta do better', Kevin continued. 'But I'm also not gonna allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes. And in this particular situation, that's what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes.'

More: Kevin Hart launches Hurricane Harvey Relief campaign

A representative for Kevin confirmed the situation to TMZ but would not give details. 'Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt', they said. 'As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.'