Kevin Hart has decided to kick off an internet challenge that matters by encouraging his celebrity pals to donate thousands to help the victims of Hurrican Harvey in Texas. Residents in Houston and surrounding areas have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the immense flooding.

We knew that Hurricane Harvey was going to have a massive impact on the Texan city, but it was only a day ago that comedian Kevin Hart realised just the extent of damage the damage has caused to properties and lives. Thus, he's decided to launch the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge.

'Serious moment right now. I've just been caught up to speed with everything that's going on in Houston with Hurricane Harvey and this s**t is unbelievable', he said in an Instagram video. 'I think we participate in a lot of challenges on the internet, some meaningful, some meaningless, but we've all done them.'

Indeed, Kevin himself has been an enthusiastic participant in viral memes such as the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and the Mannequin Challenge, but this time there's an immediate threat which requires direct and generous action.

'It this point, I'm gonna start a real challenge', he continues. 'I'm challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead in donating $25,000 to the Red Cross. At this point, it's a serious matter. The people are in bad shape and they need help.

He then goes on to challenge Dwayne Johnson, Beyonce, Chris Rock, Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Harvey and Justin Timberlake to follow his lead, though the only one of them who has responded so far is Dwayne Johnson, who showed his appreciation for Kevin Hart's efforts and also donated $25,000.

Since then, Kevin has donated a further $25,000 and set up a CrowdRise page benefitting the Red Cross, which has also gathered $295,509 since yesterday (August 28th 2017).

