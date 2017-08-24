It seems that Kevin Hart has had quite the awkward first wedding anniversary with wife Eniko Parrish, as a recent social media post has thrown into question the comedian's fidelity during his previous marriage to Torrei Hart. The couple are denying they had an affair, though Torrei isn't so sure about that.

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart at the Critics Choice Awards

It's been one year since Kevin Hart married Eniko Parrish, and she celebrated the day with a beautiful Instagram post featuring a happy image from their special day alongside a sweet message. However, fans are a little confused about the one part of her post.

'I'm grateful to God everyday for putting us together. When it's real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken', she wrote. 'My partner in life, my other half that makes me whole, my SOULMATE. Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face.. I love you more everyday. 8 years together... 1 year married... Forever to go!'

Now, as nice as that sentiment is, Kevin has only been divorced from Torrei for 6 years, which sort of suggests he cheated on her with Eniko. The news doesn't surprise Torrei in the least, who is well over the relationship but told TMZ: 'I mean numbers don't lie. You know dates don't lie.'

Eniko insists that the pair were in fact separated for a long time before the divorce was finalized, however, and her relationship with Kevin was never something that Torrei didn't know about.

'Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture', Eniko said in a now deleted comment on the post. 'They were separated living in separate homes. I was never a secret. I never wrecked a home.' She went on to accuse Torrei of having spread rumours that Kevin cheated several years ago, and Torrei didn't take kindly to being called out like that.

'Eniko sweetheart normally I don't feed in to this, but when you addressed me directly, you forced my hand to respond', she responded. 'We have made successful strides to become a loving co parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin, and I know the truth.'