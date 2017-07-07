The impact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had on the world of movies is something astronomical. Ploughing on through what they call their third phase, they've got a big screen release this weekend with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and another a little later in the year in the form of third solo Thor movie, 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Chris Hemsworth is the man leading the charge as the titular hero, but finds himself here held captive on a different planet entirely, without his hammer and forced into battle against former friend the Hulk. Will he be able to make it back to his home planet of Asgard and prevent the impending doom of Ragnarok? That's something we'll find out when it hits the big screen, but for now, Marvel Head Kevin Feige has been teasing a little bit of what we should expect.

"I think that we are finding ourselves as we complete Phase 3 and finish this 22-movie narrative that it's working out that way," Feige explained during a recent chat with the Toronto Sun. "We did three 'Iron Man' films, three 'Captain America' films, three 'Thor' films. Things change drastically in 'Ragnarok' and then build directly into 'Infinity War'."

Jeff Goldblum also stars in the upcoming MCU flick

It's clear from Feige's comments that 'Ragnarok' will be the last 'Thor' film we see for some time, paving a clear way for the hero to enter the antics we'll see take place in 'Infinity War'. Whilst we already know that some characters will be wrapping up their stories in 'Infinity War', Thor wasn't one of the frontrunners to do so, but that could now all change as the fans attempt to predict what's to come.

Whatever the case may be, Hemsworth has done an incredible job of making the Avengers character his own. He's brought a real sense of humour and brilliant acting to the role, and whenever he decides to hang up the hammer, the MCU will feel a little emptier without him in it.

'Thor: Ragnarok' hits cinemas across the UK on October 27, 2017.