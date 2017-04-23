Kevin Feige, the creative boss at Marvel has some big plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Heading up the studio that pushes out some of the biggest movies in existence, he has a clear vision of what the next few years will look like when it comes to the current era, otherwise known as Phase 4.

Now though he seems to have confirmed that by the time 'Avengers 4' hits the big screen in 2019, fans will have a whole other "new thing" to look forward to. In bringing this Phase to an end, major plans are going to have to be put in place to reel everybody back in when a whole new era begins.

Speaking to Collider, Feige said: "We're not actively discussing anything past untitled 'Avengers', other than we've dated 'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' - which, that would not be the title but that's what we would call it - because that's the agreement we made with Sony for the inclusion of Spidey in the 'Avengers' films, and James Gunn doing a third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' at some point.

"But really the whole focus of Marvel Studios is, counting 'Guardians 2', the next eight films that are gonna take up all of our time."

He added: "We have an idea [of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like post-'Avengers 4'], and it's gonna be very, very different."

Originally planned to film simultaneously with 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers 4' has now been put on the back burner to allow for a little wiggle room, so that the two films are given room to breathe.

With talk that both Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans will be leaving their MCU roles as Iron Man and Captain America respectively, the end of 'Avengers 4' could be the perfect point to launch a whole new Phase.

For now though, we'll look ahead to the near future rather than the distant.

'Avengers: Infinity War' hits cinemas on April 27, 2018 in the UK and on May 4, 2018 in the US.