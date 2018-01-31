The Marvel Cinematic Universe [MCU] is without a doubt one of the most popular and successful movie universes to exist within the modern day entertainment industry. Bringing comic book and superhero fans films such as 'Avengers', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and next month's 'Black Panther' - which has recently garnered some fantastic critical reviews - it's clear that Marvel Studios and their president Kevin Feige know exactly what they're doing.

Kevin Feige serves as president of Marvel Studios

This year, three films from the MCU will be put out into the universe, with a total of 11 superhero flicks set to drop before the end of 2018. With all that have come before and all that are still to come, there's always the challenge of keeping comic book movies fresh and interesting. That's something that Feige realises, and he hopes to keep on top of bringing unique approaches to the MCU to avoid their releases becoming stale.

Addressing the topic of "superhero fatigue" and the future of the films that make up the MCU, Feige explained in a chat with Vulture: "For years, predating the history of Marvel Studios itself, people asked me about superhero fatigue and if it was a fad or a phase. I say, if they’re all different, if they’re all special, nobody will get tired of these things before we at Marvel Studios will, since we live and breathe these things 24 hours a day. You make films like 'Thor: Ragnarok', like '[Spider-Man] Homecoming', like 'Guardians of the Galaxy', certainly like '[Black] Panther', and the upcoming Infinity War to keep it interesting and change it up. And we will continue to do that."

When it comes to critical reception, the MCU does extremely well. Though wider audiences may not always be 100% in agreement with those reviews, there's never really been a huge box office bomb in recent years from Marvel Studios. Everything they've put out has made some big money, and that's not something we can see slowing down in the future.

So long as screenwriters and those working behind-the-scenes continue trying out different things and switching up the usual "formula" behind superhero flicks, they should be onto a winner for the years to come.

More: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Has "Great Confidence" In DC Films

The MCU continues with the release of 'Black Panther' on February 12, 2018.