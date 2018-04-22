'Spider-Man: Homecoming' was certainly an incredibly entertaining Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, but it was a film that left us confined to the streets of New York. Now, with the hero established and Tom Holland happily accepted by the masses as the web-slinging superhero, he'll be branching out in his next solo movie.

Kevin Feige reveals some plans for the sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Exactly where he'll be going remains to be seen, but Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has been speaking about where filming has been taking place. That's not to say those places will be the locations visited in the movie when it hits the big screen, but they may be some indication of where Peter Parker will be suiting up in 'Homecoming 2'.

Speaking with io9, Feige teased: "We start filming early July. We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe."

There's over a year to go until the 'Homecoming' sequel is set to land on cinema screens, so we don't have too much information about what to expect, but the mid-credits scene following the first movie suggested that Parker had already made a lot of enemies, despite only being in the job for a short amount of time. Coupling that with the fact that so many people - including those who are against him - know his true identity, and the wise-cracking hero could be in for some major challenges.

Hopefully, his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) will be with him every step of the way. The chemistry the two share on screen is unlike most we see; they really bounce off of one another!

We'll bring you more news on 'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' as and when we get it.