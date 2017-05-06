For years, fans of Marvel comic books have been able to get their live action adaptation kicks both from the big and small screens, with the release of a variety of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond, as well as television series such as 'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' and Netflix originals like 'Jessica Jones'. It's fair to say that the entertainment industry is hugely saturated with Marvel content.

Finn Jones returns as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist for 'The Defenders' / Cr: Sarah Shatz

What hasn't happened just yet however is a crossover between the film and TV universes, even though events that have taken place in the various 'Avengers' movies have been alluded to in some of the TV shows available.

That could change in the future however if Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige is to be believed. While there are no solid plans in place to bring the two formats together, he does believe it will happen eventually because of the amount of material being put out.

Kevin Feige thinks something will happen at some point

"The future's a long time. So, the turth is, I don't really know, but there a lot of TV shows being made, and hopefully we'll continue to make a lot of movies," he explained to io9. "At some point, there's going to be a crossover. Crossover, repitition, or something."

It sounds as if a crossover is something that would come naturally rather than being planned months in advance. The comments also suggest that if a movie based on a character already used in television was created, it could just as easily be a completely different story set in a different universe with different actors on board, rather than those that have already brought the characters to life.

Whatever the case may be, Feige's remarks will certainly bring another layer of excitement to fans about the future's potential.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe rolls on with the release of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in UK cinemas on July 7. Meanwhile, Marvel's 'The Defenders' will come to fans on Netflix on August 18.