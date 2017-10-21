When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are a lot of big players and superheroes that have become household names, thanks to the hugely successful films they've all been a part of. As one of the biggest juggernauts in the movie world, the MCU shows no signs of slowing down, but that doesn't mean each of the characters will get solo outings.

Mark Ruffalo stars as Hulk in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and even Black Panther have been given the opportunity to tell their stories on the big screen away from collaborative 'Avengers' releases, but that isn't a courtesy that will definitely be extended to Mark Ruffalo's adaptation of the Hulk.

Asked whether or not a Hulk solo film could happen, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told IndieWire: "I think that back and forth continues, and I don't know if it will ever happen."

He later elaborated: "But I will tell you, it makes me very, very happy going from a world, 10 years ago, when people were questioning the viability of Hulk in a standalone film, to getting asked every other interview, 'When will there be another standalone Hulk?'"

Though the news will come as a disappointment to big fans of the Marvel character, they will find some solace in knowing there are plenty of ideas doing the rounds at Marvel Studios to ensure the Hulk makes his appearances in other MCU flicks. He will, for example, play a big part in upcoming release 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

Of course, you can never say 'never', especially considering the deals Marvel have done recently with the likes of Sony, bringing Spider-Man to the MCU despite that company also working on their own Marvel films in a separate universe.

The MCU's latest addition, 'Thor: Ragnarok', will hit cinemas across the UK on October 27.