The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most expansive and colourful places in the world of movies. Throughout the years, a number of compelling stories have been told, but there's been a noticeable lack of representation for both women and people of colour. Fortunately, that's all changed this weekend with the release of 'Black Panther' in the US; a movie made up of predominantly black talents, and one that currently sits with a perfect score of 100% on reviews aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes.

Kevin Feige promises a bright future for the women of the MCU

When it comes to the female superheroes we've been introduced to however, there has been a real lack of focusing on their individual stories. That looks to change with the release of the Brie Larson-led film 'Captain Marvel', and with Scarlett Johansson finally getting her own solo 'Black Widow' movie.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has recently been speaking about the representation of women in MCU releases, and told Vulture in a new interview that the future's looking bright.

He explained: "It is all about figuring out when and how. But by the way, many of them have already filmed additional scenes in upcoming movies, so some of that is gonna come sooner rather than later. All of them will be seen again."

What we do know is that plenty of women will be taking part in the events we'll soon see on the big screen, when 'Avengers: Infinity War' makes its way to cinemas across the globe. They've been featured in the teasers we've seen for the flick to-date, but whether or not they'll get to enjoy the spotlight remains to be seen. Evangeline Lilly, who plays The Wasp in the MCU, has already admitted she's only got a short amount of screen time in the follow-up to 'Infinity War', so there's no telling if she or any of her co-stars will get to shine in the 'Avengers' flick.

What is exciting to know is that the women are now clearly at the forefront of Feige's mind. He may not be willing to open up just yet about what we should expect from marvel's leading ladies, but the fact that he's teasing some big things for them in the near future should put the fan base who are calling for more action from the females at ease. Now to see it all put into action!

We'll bring you more news surrounding the MCU and its various films as and when we get it.