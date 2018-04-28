The Marvel Cinematic Universe could be something that goes on forever, if recent words from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige are anything to go by. Whilst he insists the narrative that's been told for the past decade will be coming to its conclusion with the release of 'Avengers 4' in 2019, he doesn't think that means the MCU will have to end.

There have been an incredible 19 films released as part of the MCU to-date, bringing billions of dollars for Marvel Studios and making a huge impact on the world of film. It's hard to walk into a cinema nowadays and not see a superhero movie being marketed; the MCU has changed the Hollywood landscape for the foreseeable future, with the unofficially-titled DC Extended Universe also doing a lot in the same regard.

Thanks to all of that success, fans will be sticking with the MCU for years to come, according to the Marvel Studios president.

Speaking with Uproxx, Feige explained: "I will say, the entire intention of 'Infinity War' and the next 'Avengers' film next year was to have an ending – to bring a conclusion to 10 plus years, 22 movie narrative in a way that hadn’t been done before in this particular type of film. It’s been done before in films where there are a finite number of books, and they finish telling the story for the books, so they come to an ending. Characters like Spider-Man or Batman or James Bond or Iron Man, who have been around for so long and are always refreshed in comic books or novels or movies, you don’t necessarily get that kind of an endpoint – and we wanted to do that, which is what these next two 'Avengers' films are. It doesn’t mean the MCU is coming to a close, by any means. But it means the narrative that started when we began 10 years ago will have a conclusion."

It's going to be very interesting to see just who makes it to the end of the entire narrative being told right now. There were plenty of twists and surprises scattered throughout 'Infinity War' that will have lasting impact on the story being told, and we imagine that 'Avengers 4' will have even more. We can't wait to see how it all goes down.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is in cinemas across the UK now.