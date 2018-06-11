The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most successful movie franchises the world of cinema has ever seen. Bringing superheroes from Marvel Comics to the big screen, such as Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), those working on each of the MCU releases seem to have cracked the perfect formula for amazing results.

Kevin Feige opens up about awards and the Marvel Cinematic Universe

What Marvel Studios hardly ever sees however, is a long list of nominations for some of the biggest prizes at award ceremonies throughout the movie industry. It's something that happens for the majority of superhero-based films, though Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker broke the mould when he was posthumously nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, eventually going on to win the award.

James Mangold's R-rated Wolverine flick 'Logan' was also given a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars, but came short of winning. It was Hugh Jackman's last hoorah in the mutant role.

Speaking at the Produced By conference, Feige was asked about the lack of awards and even nominations granted to the MCU, to which he replied (according to The Hollywood Reporter): "Maybe it’s easy to dismiss VFX or flying people or spaceships or billion dollar grosses. I think it is easy to say that you have already been awarded in a certain way. Hitchcock never won best director, so it’s very nice, but it doesn’t mean everything. I would much rather be in a room full of engaged fans."

Feige makes a great point when focusing on Alfred Hitchcock's major success, but lack of Best Director gongs. There have been plenty of incredibly talented filmmakers, producers, movies, actors, and actresses throughout the years that have been snubbed from the major award ceremonies, and who would have deserved to take a prize home.

When it comes down to it, a film's success largely depends on the amount of money it brings in at the box office, and how much it engages with fans. When you're this deep into a franchise, as the MCU is, and still bringing in millions of audience members with each flick you release to cinemas, you're certainly doing something right.

We'll bring you more news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as and when we get it.