The Marvel Cinematic Universe is something that keeps going from strength to strength, showing no signs of slowing down with Marvel President Kevin Feige at the helm. Having worked on some brilliant movies that have gained millions of fans from audiences across the globe, there are of course those who are asking for more at every opportunity.

Kevin Feige is a man with a "vague" plan

One idea that's been floated around by those in the MCU fan base is to bring the X-Men and the Avengers together on the big screen. That's not been possible just yet because of character rights and different production studios, but with Disney poised to win those rights very soon, it's no longer a pipe dream.

So, would Feige like to see Wolverine and Captain America; Storm and Black Widow; and the rest of their respective mutant and superhero teams together at last?

Speaking with the Los Angeles Daily News, the Marvel President explained: "(I won't make plans) until we're given the word. I have vague dreams and vague ideas. But right now, bringing to life the 10,000-plus characters that Marvel fully controls is what the gameplan is."

The very fact that Feige has had some ideas himself is enough to get fans excited. He's clear in that a collaborative movie is a way off from happening, but not utterly dismissive of the idea, as somebody would be if there was no chance of the crossover.

In a universe where Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is also running rampant, anything is of course possible. An R-rated X-Men and Avengers film, with Deadpool also coming in and perhaps bringing his X-Force along for the ride would be quite the feat. Let's hope it happens in the not-too-distant future.

We'll bring you more news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as and when we get it.