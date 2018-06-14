'Avengers: Infinity War' has done an incredibly good job of keeping Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on their toes. With some heartbreaking twists and turns, it would seem the characters that make up 'Phase 3' will never be the same again, but we do know they'll be making a return in next year's sequel, 'Avengers 4'.

Not much is known about the plot of the film, other than it will see the comic book heroes doing their all to stop Thanos from taking over the planet completely, but plenty of rumours surround the flick. The most obvious step to take for filmmakers, would be to play with space and time, so that fallen heroes can make a return and bring Thanos down once an for all.

Nothing's guaranteed in the MCU, so Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is of course being questioned about the future at every opportunity.

Speaking at CineEurope in Barcelona, Spain, he's reported to have said (via Nikita Byrkin on Twitter): "We are going to see our characters make an effort to become a true team with one another."

Not much of a tease, but it's good to know the heroes will finally be putting all of their differences aside so they can save the world from a terrible fate. The core Avengers team have been at one another's throats ever since their conception, going from some jolly banter to literally taking each other on in the battlefield.

We saw their frustrations come to a head in 'Captain America: Civil War', and the relationships between everybody looked to be beyond repair. Fortunately, Thanos stepping in means that they may have one last shot to save their team and come together for the greater good.

We'll bring you more news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as and when we get it.