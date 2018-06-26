Though there's been a huge delay in bringing 'Ant-Man & The Wasp' to cinema screens in the United Kingdom, the excitement amongst fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is at an all-time high. It's been a little while since we last saw Paul Rudd suited up as the miniature hero, as he failed to appear in 'Avengers: Infinity War', so it'll be good to see the titular star alongside Evangeline Lilly's The Wasp in just over a month's time.

Kevin Feige has opened up about Ghost; the villain from 'Ant-Man & The Wasp'

One of the biggest questions fans have about the film, is just how well the villain of the piece, Ghost, will be woven into proceedings. Marvel Studios have hit it out of the park with recent villains Thanos (Josh Brolin) from 'Infinity War', and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in 'Black Panther', after criticisms came from earlier movies that their big bads weren't fleshed out enough.

Whether Ghost will be able to follow the new trend remains to be seen, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has opened up about what to expect.

Speaking as part of the live stream on Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel ahead of the film's premiere in Los Angeles, Feige explained about choosing Ghost as the villain for the movie: "It was our producer Stephen Broussard and Peyton Reed and our writers who're looking for a different kind of villain, a different, unique villain. We knew this film will be coming off of Thanos, will be coming off of Killmonger, how do we find a villain that is very different and very unique and when people see the movie, I think they'll see that we found it in Ghost."

It's going to be very interesting to see if Ghost can resonate in the same way as those who have come before. Killmonger was so popular in 'Black Panther', that audiences have called for him to make more appearances in the future, despite being apparently killed off in the popular flick. Whether or not that can happen isn't something that has been confirmed, but we imagine those working behind-the-scenes will do everything in their power to deliver great fan service.

More: Paul Rudd Discusses The Future Of Ant-Man

'Ant-Man & The Wasp' comes to cinemas across the UK on Friday, August 3, 2018.