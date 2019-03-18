Kevin Feige says Captain Marvel will lead the ''entire'' Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

The president of Marvel Studios has revealed that Brie Larson's Carol Danvers from first Marvel female led standalone film will be at the ''forefront'' of the next wave of MCU movies and insisted that insisted that introducing Brie, 29, at this year's Comic-Con was one of the ''highlights of his career''.

In 'Captain Marvel: The Official Movie Special', Kevin said: ''When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings. She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing - not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.''

'Captain Marvel' has so far grossed $760 million worldwide making the highest earning film of 2019, so far.

Meanwhile, Brie previously revealed she hopes 'Captain Marvel' will spark a global conversation about diversity.

She shared: ''With films like this, that do end up going international, because a lot of the time, with smaller movies, you don't know if they will or not, it means you get to have a really extensive conversation, and I'm so grateful that this film has so many pockets in it.''