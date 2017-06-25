There's no denying the incredible success the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen. Whether you're a huge fan of Captain America, an Iron Man loyalist or something in-between, you'd be hard-pressed to say you've never sat down and enjoyed at least one of the instalments in the current version of the MCU.

Kevin Feige doesn't reveal TOO much about the upcoming 'Infinity War' movie

Introducing an Avengers team like no other, the MCU has served to deliver action-packed films in the past few years for both children and adults; movies injected with humour that still allow a great storyline to flow through them. Now, as we move ahead, talk turns to next year's release, 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Asked by Joblo if the film would serve as the final chapter for some of the MCU's regular characters, Marvel Head, Kevin Feige was blunt in his response: "Yes."

Opening up a little more about the future, after being asked if the characters involved in the MCU now would be used after the fourth 'Avengers' movie, he added: "We have another two years of hard work to even finish these movies, and they [the actors] have a lot of hard work to do, so that's all we're thinking about, is completing those and delivering on the promise of those. Where it goes beyond that, we'll see."

Rumours of course have suggested for some time that the MCU will be rebooted once this particular story involving the current Avengers team has come to a close. With a brand new phase being talked about by fans, could their influence have something to do with what happens in the future? We'll all have to wait to find out.

When it comes to who won't be making it past the 'Infinity War' film in 2018, most of the money is being placed on Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America. As figureheads of both the Avengers team and the MCU in general, losing either of these characters would be a major blow to the rest of those involved in the team. When it comes to drama and suspense however, the MCU may need something like this to inject a bit of originality and excitement into proceedings moving ahead.

'Avengers: Infinity War' arrives in cinemas next year, followed by the fourth 'Avengers' film at some point in 2019.