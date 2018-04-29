There were plenty of people looking forward to the planned 'Tremors' reboot TV series, set to air on Syfy with Kevin Bacon taking on the lead role of Valentine "Val" McKee once more, but it's now been revealed that the show won't be moving ahead at all. Though there hasn't even been a pilot episode aired, it looks like we'll never get a chance to see the 1990 classic film turned into a TV series.

Kevin Bacon has confirmed the planned 'Tremors' TV series has been canned

Hunter Parrish, Fred Ward, Emily Tremaine and Toks Olagundoye were also amongst the cast making the new series, and it's a shame we won't get to see what they would have brought to the franchise. 'Tremors' looked to be one of the dead certs for television's future, so to see it canned before it even hit the small screen is a bit of a shock!

Bacon himself confirmed the news, that 'Tremors' wouldn't ever see the light of day.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor wrote: "#Tremors Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality. Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!"

Syfy must have really not been impressed with what they saw in the 'Tremors' pilot if it's something that has forced them to pull the brakes on the entire new series. They could theoretically release the episode for fans to watch, perhaps as an online treat or something similar, but if they didn't like the direction the show would have been headed, it's unlikely they're going to want to show it off.

More: Kevin Bacon Loves Being Recognised In The Street

We'll bring you more news from the world of entertainment as and when we get it!