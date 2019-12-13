Kesha is joined by Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson and Wrabel on her new single 'Resentment', ahead of the release of her fourth studio album 'High Road' which is set to be released on January 31st 2020. For a video that's probably the most home-made, low budget music video you've seen all year, it's surprisingly hard-hitting.
