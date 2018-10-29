Artist:
Song title: Here Comes The Change (From the Motion Picture 'On The Basis of Sex')
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Soundtrack

Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'. The film stars Felicity Jones and explores Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's work on overturning years of gender discrimination. Kesha remains an important voice for such a theme, having spent the last few years dealing with much the same thing.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Kesha - Here Comes The Change...

The Struts - Body Talks ft....

Kesha - I Need a Woman...

Kesha - Woman ft. The Dap-Kings...

Bad Moms - Red Band

Pitbull Ft. Ke$ha - Timber (Lyric...

Pitbull Ft. Ke$ha - Timber (Audio)

Ke$ha featuring will.i.am - Crazy Kids...

Ke$ha - CMon

Ke$ha - CMon