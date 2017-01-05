Lady GaGa and Katy Perry have seemingly been dragged into the ongoing legal battle between pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke stemming from her accusations of sexual assault against him.

A text message dated from April 2016 that Kesha sent to Lady Gaga was added to evidence in a court hearing late last year regarding the status of the ongoing case. A judge gave permission for Dr. Luke to share this message with both Lady Gaga and Katy Perry – although the actual contents of the message have been sealed.

E! News reports that it was presented in a hearing on December 26th in New York City when both parties were working out a process of discovery – meaning the records and documents they will agree to exchange with each other.

Kesha's lawsuit against Dr. Luke has been going since October 2014

Since October 2014, Kesha has been embroiled in a legal battle with Dr. Luke when she alleged that he sexually assaulted her. He strongly denied these accusations and fired back with his own lawsuit for defamation.

While the ‘Tik Tok’ singer dropped the sexual assault lawsuit against Dr. Luke in California, she is still proceeding with it in New York.

Her attempts to gain a preliminary injunction against Dr. Luke and Sony Music failed back in February 2016 – appealing against the case, her legal reps argued that having to fulfil her recording contract with Sony in these circumstances was tantamount to “slavery”.

Dr. Luke, whose actual name is Lukasz Gottwald, sued Kesha’s legal representative back in late 2014 after the lawyer claimed on social media that the music guru had raped Lady Gaga. Both he and Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, denied this.

Lady Gaga has spoken out on the matter in favour of Kesha

But while Perry has never publicly commented on the matter, Gaga however did speak out in favour of Kesha. “I feel like she's being very publicly shamed for something that happens in the music industry all the time, to women and men,” she said. “I just want to stand by her side because I can't watch another woman that went through what I've been through suffer.”

It is unknown why Perry is tangentially involved in this complex case, or why the judge has given permission to Dr. Luke to share this text message.

