Kesha has posted an emotional message to fans on Instagram, promising that 2017 will finally see the release of new music.

The singer has been unable to release any new material in recent years, due to her ongoing legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke and record label Sony.

A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:50am PST

Posting a make-up free, black and white selfie, Kesha wrote: “Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true."

More: Sony Confirms Kesha Is Working On New Music

“Please pray one day y'all can hear this music. it's the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it's literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it.”

The singer then thanked fans for their support over the past year, wishing them a happy holidays. “Merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight,” she continued.

“I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that's all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals. love y'all.”

More: Kesha Reaches Out To JoJo After Singer Reveals She Took Injections To Lose Weight

Earlier this week Kesha teased she was working in the studio with a well-known producer. “Off to the studio with a friend and crossing my fingers he wins the Grammy for producer of the year this year!!!!,” she captioned an Instagram pic.