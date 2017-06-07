It’s been a long-standing truism that one should never meet one’s heroes, but that saying had a compound resonance for Kesha after she was brutally rebuffed from a hug from her idol Jerry Seinfeld, who proceeded to explain that he didn’t even know who she was.

Ouch!

The 30 year old pop star was on the same red carpet as the 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee' comedian Seinfeld on Tuesday night (June 6th) for the National Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., a charity event hosted by the David Lynch Foundation.

Kesha was brutally snubbed for a hug THREE TIMES by comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld

It was probably not a good idea for her to interrupt an interview that Seinfeld was giving, as the 63 year old funnyman harshly rebuffed Kesha not only once, but three times.

Diving in to ask for an embrace with her hero, she was shot down, but persisted to ask “please?”. Seinfeld replied “no thanks” for a second time, physically dodging her attempt to do so. This is when it got really cringey, as Kesha persisted once more, requesting just “a little one”. But he wasn’t giving in, turning her down for a third time.

More: Dr. Luke’s departure from Sony isn’t all good for Kesha

Kesha was then forced to slink off disconsolately, as Seinfeld told interviewer Tommy McFly “I don’t know who that was”. Even when McFly explained to him, he still didn’t seem any the wiser, as can be seen in the video of the incident, saying simply “okay, well I wish her the best”.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

Happily, Kesha didn’t seem too put out by the embarrassing incident, tweeting a picture from the evening later writing: “lots to smile about”.

More: Lady Gaga and Katy Perry pulled into Dr. Luke and Kesha’s ongoing legal battle