Shonda Rhimes is one of the modern days most successful television writers. Bringing such shows as 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'How To Get Away With Murder' to the small screen, she enjoys a host of accolades and award nominations each years for her various creations, and 'Scandal' is no exception.

Kerry Washington plays Olivia Pope in 'Scandal'

Starring Kerry Washington in the lead role of Olivia Pope, the series has told some of the wackiest and insane stories straight from Washington for almost six full seasons now. Whether it's to do with the various relationships going on inside the Oval Office, unexpected murders or even a character eating her own wrists, the show certainly has something for everybody watching.

That may all be about to change however, with Rhimes now admitting she's struggling with writing the future arcs and episodes of the series thanks to the current political climate.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes commented: "There was a very specific planned progression that was going to be easy to tell because Hillary [Clinton] was going to be president, and we were going to be living in the light. But it didn't occur. I'm still trying to come to terms with that. One bad thing after another keeps happening, and the world feels very unstable.

"So in a world in which all of the things that we would write on 'Scandal' are happening in real life, it's very hard to write 'Scandal' the way we used to, when it was like, 'Let's make Washington the most outrageous, horrifying place it could ever be.'"

Washington added that "Now we have a hard time competing with reality", again in reference to the 2016 Presidential Election result and Donald J Trump becoming the 45th President of the United States.

Being such a professional, we're sure Rhimes will get back into the groove of writing and bring some more hugely memorable scenes to viewers in 'Scandal' season 7 and beyond. Comments like this certainly make you sit back and wonder what could have been if the world had stuck to its 'status quo', however.

'Scandal' season 6 continues April 13 on ABC in the US, and on Sky Living in the UK.