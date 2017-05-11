Currently in its sixth season, ABC political drama 'Scandal' from Shonda Rhimes has managed to entertain audiences and currently averages a 2.7 among the 18-49 adult demographic, with an impressive 8.9 million total viewers when taking seven days of delayed viewing into account.

Kerry Washington leads the political drama as Olivia Pope

Previously admitted that she had to scrap a storyline that saw Russians hacking the Presidential Election because it hit a little too close to home in regards to America's current political climate, it's now being widely reported on a number of major entertainment news outlets that 'Scandal' will be wrapping things up when its seventh season broadcasts next year. A formal announcement is expected next week at the network's upfront presentation.

Reports continue that Rhimes has always seen 'Scandal' as a show that would last seven seasons. In the ever-changing world of television, the creator seems to have found an incredible formula for success, with her other shows such as 'How To Get Away With Murder' and 'Grey's Anatomy' also doing incredibly well. Knowing that this is Rhimes' decision rather than the network's is hugely refreshing and should see the series brought to the end that it deserves.

Not just making waves on the small screen, the series was a part of a major social media movement when lead star Kerry Washington encouraged Rhimes to request her cast sign up to Twitter so they can engage with an #AskScandal live-tweet campaign. It's something that's expanded massively to other shows across the globe, and helped garner a number of high-profile new fans for the series, including Oprah Winfrey.

So how will Olivia Pope's story be brought to an end? That's something that remains to be seen, but we imagine there are plenty of twists and turns coming her way before her journey's laid to rest...

'Scandal' season 6 continues on ABC in the US and on Sky Living in the UK.