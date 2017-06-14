If there's one thing people know about Shonda Rhimes, it's that she's highly capable of creating gripping television for a wide audience. As the mastermind behind the likes of 'How To Get Away With Murder', 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Scandal', the television writer has shot herself right into the hearts of millions of TV viewers across the globe, bringing relatable and inspirational characters to the small screen.

Kerry Washington at the premiere for Disney film 'Cars 3'

One of those characters is 'Scandal' lead Olivia Pope, played by Kerry Washington. Introduced back in 2012, viewers learned that this former White House Communications Director wasn't somebody you'd want to cross, but somebody who would be brilliantly loyal and trustworthy if you got on her right side.

Fast-forward to today, and we recently learned that the upcoming seventh season of the ABC show 'Scandal' would be its last. Rhimes had pulled the plug on the show because she wanted it to go out on a high, with fresh ideas and content rather than letting it run dry. Though we've not yet seen an episode of season 7, we predict it's going to be a wild ride if any of Rhimes' previous work is anything to go by. Now, Washington is backing up that assumption.

"All I can tell you is that it is going to be our last season, so I know that our writers are going to go for broke," she teased when speaking to Screen Rant. "You know, we've been groundbreaking from the beginning and I'm sure we will be until the end. I know that everybody's excited to go big, and then go home, so people are really, really, really committed to making this season one of our best."

With a reduced number of episodes in season 6 due to Washington's real-life pregnancy, viewers will be looking for something special when 'Scandal' makes its return. Though the number of episodes in the final season haven't yet been confirmed, we imagine there may be a feature-length episode or two headed our way as the series draws to a close. We'll be keeping a close eye on this one.

'Scandal' is expected to return later this year to ABC in the US, and Sky Living in the UK.