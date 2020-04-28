Kerry Katona would be ''devastated'' if her child Max was transgender because it would mean she would lose her only son.

The 39-year-old star - who has Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 13, and Max, 12, with second spouse Mark Croft, and six-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay - insisted she would be supportive if any of her kids were struggling with their gender identity and would support them with their transitions, but admitted it would be hard to have to lose her son.

Speaking after Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones opened up last week about his own transgender teenage child, she said: ''Good for Kelly Jones, who has opened up about his teenager's transition from female to male.

''It's an incredibly brave thing to talk about, especially publicly, and it got me thinking about what I'd do if one of my kids wanted to change their gender. Of course, I'd be supportive - I can't bear the thought of them being unhappy in the bodies they're in ... In all honesty, if Max decided to become a girl I'd be devastated, just because he's my only boy, but of course I'd stand by him.''

Writing in her New! magazine column, she added: ''It's like if my Molly decided to become Michael - it'd be so hard to mourn the child you know but, deep down, all that matters is their happiness. And I wish Kelly's boy Colby all the best.''

Kerry - who is in a relationship with personal trainer Ryan Mahoney - has undergone several cosmetic surgeries over the years, including a tummy tuck and breast lift, and she admits there isn't a lot of difference between having those body modifications to someone having operations to alter their sexual organs.

She said: ''Plus, if I can get my boobs and belly done because I'm not happy with myself, then why can't they change their sexual organs?!''