Kerry Katona has battled suicidal thoughts in the past.

The 38-year-old singer and media personality has said there's been times in her life where ''ending it all'' seemed like ''the easier option'', but insisted there's ''always another way'' to keep on living.

Speaking in response to the tragic death of former 'Love Island' star Mike Thalassitis, who took his own life earlier this month, Kerry said: ''There have been times in my life where ending it all seemed like the easier option, but there's always another way. It's so hard when young people who have just got into this industry can't handle social media and people's opinions.''

And Kerry - who has Molly, 17, and Lily-Sue, 16, with ex-husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Maxwell, 10, with former spouse Mark Croft, and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge with estranged husband George Kay - says she's now learned how to ''love'' herself and ''accept'' her flaws, as she's now ''proud'' of the way she looks.

She added: ''You've got to learn to love yourself and accept your flaws. I'm covered in stretch marks, but that's my kid's signatures! I'm proud of them and I'd never change them.''

Despite her own mental health struggles when it comes to life in the spotlight, Kerry insists she'd ''love'' to have her own reality show with her children, as she wants to be the next Kris Jenner - who's known for being the matriarch and momager of the Kardashian Jenner family.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said: ''I'd love my own reality show with the kids. I want to be the next Kris Jenner!''

It's not the first time Kerry has spoken about a reality show for her family either, as she recently said she and her brood have great ''banter''.

She said: ''It's a shame we haven't got our own reality show as the nation would be so entertained by us.

''The banter between me and the girls is brilliant, not to mention the arguments.

''Lilly's being a typical teen at the minute - her attitude stinks. She can't even take five minutes to empty the dishwasher.

''It's not all fun and games - it's hard work being a single mum.''