Kendrick Lamar has extended his DAMN tour.
The 29-year-old rapper embarked on his string of concerts in April, and because the tickets have been in popular demand with his fans he has decided to add an extra 15 dates to his tour, according to Billboard Online.
The 'Humble' hitmaker took to the stage as part of his gigs at this year's Coachella Music and Arts Festival to give crowds a brief taster of what they can expect from his tour.
Kendrick is set to be joined by Scott and D.R.A.M during the first half of his tour, whilst fellow artist YG will accompany him on stage during the latter string of gigs.
Tickets for Kendrick's DAMN tour are set to go on sale to the public on Saturday (20.05.17)/
And the full list of DAMN tour dates are as follows;
July 12 - Gila River Arena in Phoenix AZ
July 14 - American Airlines Center in Dallas
July 15 - Toyota Center in Houston
July 17 - Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth GA
July 19 - Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia
July 20 - Barclays Center in Brooklyn
July 21 - Verizon Center in Washington DC
July 22 - TD Garden in Boston MA
July 23 - Barclays Center in Brooklyn
July 25 - Air Canada Centre in Toronto
July 26 - The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills
July 27 - United Center in Chicago
July 29 - Pepsi Center in Denver CO
August 01 - Tacoma Dome in Seattle
August 02- Rogers Arena in Vancouver
August 04 - Oracle Arena in Oakland
August 05 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
August 06 - STAPLES Center in Los Angeles
August 08 - STAPLES Center in Los Angeles
August 9 - STAPLES Center in Los Angeles
August 11 - Honda Center in California
August 12 - SAP Center in San Jose, California
August 13 - Golden One Center in Sacramento, California
August 18 - Sprint Center in Kansas City
August 16 - Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
August 19 - Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota
August 20 - United Center in Chicago, Illinois
August 22 - Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio
August 23 - Air Canada Centre in Toronto
August 24 - Bell Centre in Montreal
August 25 - Prudential Center in Newark
August 29 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte
August 30 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville