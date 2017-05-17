Kendrick Lamar has extended his DAMN tour.

The 29-year-old rapper embarked on his string of concerts in April, and because the tickets have been in popular demand with his fans he has decided to add an extra 15 dates to his tour, according to Billboard Online.

The 'Humble' hitmaker took to the stage as part of his gigs at this year's Coachella Music and Arts Festival to give crowds a brief taster of what they can expect from his tour.

Kendrick is set to be joined by Scott and D.R.A.M during the first half of his tour, whilst fellow artist YG will accompany him on stage during the latter string of gigs.

Tickets for Kendrick's DAMN tour are set to go on sale to the public on Saturday (20.05.17)/

And the full list of DAMN tour dates are as follows;

July 12 - Gila River Arena in Phoenix AZ

July 14 - American Airlines Center in Dallas

July 15 - Toyota Center in Houston

July 17 - Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth GA

July 19 - Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

July 20 - Barclays Center in Brooklyn

July 21 - Verizon Center in Washington DC

July 22 - TD Garden in Boston MA

July 23 - Barclays Center in Brooklyn

July 25 - Air Canada Centre in Toronto

July 26 - The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills

July 27 - United Center in Chicago

July 29 - Pepsi Center in Denver CO

August 01 - Tacoma Dome in Seattle

August 02- Rogers Arena in Vancouver

August 04 - Oracle Arena in Oakland

August 05 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

August 06 - STAPLES Center in Los Angeles

August 08 - STAPLES Center in Los Angeles

August 9 - STAPLES Center in Los Angeles

August 11 - Honda Center in California

August 12 - SAP Center in San Jose, California

August 13 - Golden One Center in Sacramento, California

August 18 - Sprint Center in Kansas City

August 16 - Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

August 19 - Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota

August 20 - United Center in Chicago, Illinois

August 22 - Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

August 23 - Air Canada Centre in Toronto

August 24 - Bell Centre in Montreal

August 25 - Prudential Center in Newark

August 29 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte

August 30 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville