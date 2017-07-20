Say what you like about Kendrick Lamar, you can't deny that he is one generous human being. He decided to turn one of his biggest fan's life around by buying her a gift that she'd spent weeks raising money for. It's going to allow her to live her life with comfort and ease.

Kendrick Lamar performing at Coachella

Young Jennifer Phillips is quadroplegic but that hasn't stopped her seeing Kendrick Lamar in concert a total of 8 times, among other adventures. On the other hand, it's not always easy for her to get around, and that's why she set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a brand new wheelchair accessible van. But Kendrick was one step ahead of her.

'Thank you for always supporting me. Your [sic] a inspiration for me', he wrote on a shirt presented to the lucky fan. 'You are strong and positive. Your [sic] kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. Your [sic] always appreciated! - K. Lamar.'

Needless to say, Jennifer was able to take down her GoFundMe page and enjoy the fun of getting around quickly, safely and simply. No doubt she'll be back watching Kendrick Lamar again in the near future. She opened up about her experience on Instagram.

'If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS', she said. 'I've been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people.'

More: Don Cheadle teams up with Kendrick Lamar on 'DNA'

She ended with a promise that she'd be driving to Kendrick's next Dallas show.