Despite having made history by winning the Pulitzer Prize for Music, it seems Kendrick Lamar is not stopping there when it comes to stirring up controversy. He's divided the internet when he recently called out a young white girl for saying the 'N-word' despite asking her to rap one of his songs on stage.

Kendrick Lamar at the MTV VMAs

Fans really don't know what to make of the 30-year-old rapper chastising one of his concert-goers when she failed to censor herself during a rendition of his 2012 song 'M.A.A.D City'. She was invited up on stage at Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Sunday (May 20th) to perform the song with him, but despite knowing it word-perfect, he stopped her when she repeatedly used the N-word.

'Aren't I cool enough for you? What's up, bro?' She asked when he interrupted. Kendrick replied that she 'got to bleep one single word'.

'Oh, I'm sorry. Did I do it? I'm so sorry', she replied. 'I'm used to singing it like you wrote it.' She went on to insist that he let her try again without using the word in question, but it was clearly a difficulty for her given how many times she must have listened to the song in the last six years.

The question now is, why did he invite a white girl up on stage to rap a song (which he wrote!) which uses the racial slur at least nine times, if he didn't want anyone to use the word? Indeed, why write the word into the song in the first place?

He is yet to comment on the incident himself, but many people have taken to social media to blast him for what they thought was a 'set up' and 'publicity stunt', and scolded him for putting the girl in the public eye in humiliating circumstances. Many suggested that he avoid using the word himself if he doesn't want his fans using it.

More: Kendrick Lamar wins a Pulitzer Prize

Of course, there were those who branded the girl 'stupid' for not realising she had to censor her performance, but no-one deserves the kind of online abuse she's currently getting for her honest mistake.