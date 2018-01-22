Kendrick Lamar has been announced for Helsinki's Flow Festival.

The 'DNA' rapper joins the likes of Patti Smith, St. Vincent, Grizzly Bear,Bonobo, Mura Masa, Alma, Sigrid, Brockhampton, Helena Hauff, Moodymann, Kube x Eevil Stöö, Vesta, 3TM in 3D and Onni Boi at the at annual event held in Suvilahti, Finland, between August 10 and 12.

The hip-hip legend has also been confirmed for Sziget in Budapest, Hungary, which takes place from August 8 to August 15.

He joins the likes of Liam Gallagher, Bastille, Slaves, The Kooks, Wolf Alice, Clean Bandit, MØ, Goo Goo Dolls and so many more to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Kendrick was recently confirmed as producer for the upcoming 'Black Panther' movie soundtrack.

The rap star is excited to work with Marvel Studios and filmmaker Ryan Coogler on the project, which will see them create a collection of original songs specifically for the superhero film.

In a statement, he said: ''Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I'm truly honoured to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel's vision.''

Coogler added that Lamar has been ''so inspirational'' when they've been working together on the soundtrack, and he thinks the fans are going to love it too.

He added: ''I am honoured to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can't wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and [Top Dawg Entertainment] have in store.''

The upcoming blockbuster will star Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa's titular alter ego, with Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o amongst the stellar cast.