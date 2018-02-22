They’ve endured a rocky relationship for several years now, but Kendra Wilkinson says that she and her husband Hank Baskett are battling to save their marriage once again.

The 32 year old reality TV star, and former Playboy model, admitted on her Instagram page that she and her 35 year old former NFL star husband are facing marital issues once more, but also denied recent reports that they’re “faking it for TV”.

“1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson posted late on Wednesday (February 21st).

“2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Feb 21, 2018 at 4:09pm PST

She added that she wanted “to get back to the fun Kendra you all know… Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank, kids and even for TV. Lol.”

Wilkinson and Baskett, who got married back in 2009 and have two children together – Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3 – have been in the news regarding marital problems in the recent past. In 2014, Baskett allegedly cheated on his then-pregnant wife with a transgender model.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett in 2013

She threatened to leave and is said to have thrown her wedding ring down the toilet, but Baskett claimed that the model had approached him while he was trying to score marijuana, and began fondling him through his shorts.

“I wanted to get out but I couldn’t move,” he recalled to ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’. “This person came to me and touched me.”

