Kendall and Kylie Jenner have offered apologies and removed a line of controversial T-shirts from sale that featured their faces alongside over logos and images of legendary musical acts, after cease and desist notices from the estates of some of the artists in question, including Notorious B.I.G.

The celebrity sisters drew a huge amount of criticism from fans on social media on Thursday (June 29th) after a range of shirts featuring logos and iconic images from the likes of Tupac, Biggie, The Doors and Pink Floyd, with the Jenners superimposed on them appeared on their site for sale at $125 a pop.

Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace branded the clothing as “disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst”, slamming the Jenners for not even bothering to reach out to her or her son’s estate in order to gain permission to use his likeness.

“I am not sure who told [them] that they had the right to do this,” Wallace captioned her Instagram photo. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of Tupac and my son Christopher to sell a T-shirt.”

Sharon Osbourne, whose husband Ozzy’s band Black Sabbath was one of the legendary bands whose image was used without permission on the shirts, also laid into the Jenners, saying: “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know… lip gloss.”

Eventually, after a day of negative press coverage, the sisters withdrew the shirts from sale and offered their apologies.

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” Kylie wrote on Twitter.

“We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

