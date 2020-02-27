Kendall Jenner wants to be Beyoncé's personal assistant.

The 24-year-old model would love to bag the highly desired position - but only ''for a year'' - as she wants to find out what the 'Formation' hitmaker has for breakfast every morning and what she watches on television in the evenings.

Speaking in Calvin Klein's new campaign video, Kendall said: ''If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I'd pick Beyoncé. Just 'cause I wanna know what she eats in the morning. I just wanna know what she has for breakfast.

''I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like do you watch 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Because if so, we should be best friends!''

But it shouldn't be too hard for Kendall to find out what Beyoncé gets up to at home as her brother-in-law Kanye West - who is married to her half-sister Kim Kardashian West - is good friends with the brunette beauty and her husband Jay Z.

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's love life has been the hot topic of conversation recently as it's believed she rekindled her relationship with her on/off boyfriend Ben Simmons at the end of last year.

Kendall - who has been linked to Justin Bieber, Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles in the past - said: ''I think you learn different lessons in every relationship. So, I think I've learned so many different things from so many different relationships.

''A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable. And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.''

It seems her mother Kris Jenner is convinced her relationship with Ben will work out this time as she's predicted that Kendall will deliver her next grandchild.