It seems Kendall Jenner can't do anything right at the moment as she is once again called out on her career for featuring on the cover of Vogue India. She's been through several publicity disasters over the last few weeks, now might be the time to give her a break.

Kendall Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala

The 21-year-old model was splashed on the glossy cover of Vogue India this month, looking sensational in black lace for the magazine's 10th anniversary celebration. She was photographed at the Hotel Samode Palace in Jaipur by Mario Testino, but some people are less than impressed.

'Why not an Indian model when there are so many???' was one comment on Facebook. 'This doesn't create the sense that India has its own beauty and character.'

Some keyboard warriors are acting like the magazine has never featured an Indian celebrity before, suggesting that they should have used Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra on the cover instead - two stars that have actually seen their fair share of Vogue India covers in the past.

Of course, Kendall is not the only non-Indian to have featured on Vogue India; the publication has previously seen the likes of Blake Lively, Rihanna, Beyonce, Gisele, Victoria Beckham and Sarah Jessica Parker; but generally the faces of Vogue India are Indian.

But seeing as people are against Kendall doing magazine shoots for other countries, does this mean we should only have American beauties on the cover of Vogue US? Hopefully that's a resounding 'no'. People will argue that having Kendall on the front cover is not an issue in itself, just the fact that she's there to represent the 10th anniversary milestone. But then we're sure no-one would argue if Priyanka or another overseas star was asked to represent Vogue US's next major celebration - there is beauty in the melding of cultures.

It's no wonder that Kendall hasn't posted a shot of her latest cover shoot on Instagram - in fact we wouldn't be surprised if she never posted anything else again regarding promotional material after the month she's had. She's already been under fire for the insensitive Pepsi advert and the cancelled Fyre Festival which she had been promoting, and was even shamed for her daring ensemble at the 2017 Met Gala.

