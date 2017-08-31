When Victoria’s Secret released the list of models appearing at their 2017 show in Shanghai later this year there was one name notable by their absence -Kendall Jenner.

The model first walked the runway for the famous lingerie brand back in 2015 and this would have been her third year donning the angel wings alongside pal Gigi Hadid.

But according to TMZ, Kendall has a pretty good reason for not being a part of the show this year -she got a much better offer.

Kendall Jenner will not walk the VS runway this year

TMZ report that Kendall didn't even audition for this year’s runway show, because she’s signed a multimillion dollar deal with rival lingerie brand La Perla. Kendall’s lucrative deal also includes a non-compete clause, meaning she had to hang up her angel wings.

But while Kendall won’t be at the Shanghai show, her pal Gigi Hadid will, alongside her sister Bella.

Gigi announced her participation in the show on Instagram, Tuesday, writing: ‘Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! Thank you…for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again.’

The show will also see the return of Karlie Kloss after taking a two year break from the lingerie brand. This year’s show will mark Karlie’s fifth appearance on the VS runway, her last being in 2014 when her BFF Taylor Swift performed at the show.

This year’s runway show will take place in November. The exact date is yet to be confirmed, but the show will be broadcast in the U.S. on November 28 on CBS.