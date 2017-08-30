Kendall Jenner has had a mixed year so far - going from catwalk model who could do no wrong to public figure subject to very public scrutiny as a result of some of her actions.

The model is slated to receive Fashion Icon of the Decade

Following her ill-advised Pepsi advert that was heavily criticised for appearing to trivialise demonstrations aimed at tackling social justice causes, the Victoria Secret model had a bit of good news after the revelation she is slated to pick up the award of Fashion Icon Of The Decade.

However, even that has not been free from critics who rightly point out the 21-year-old Kardashian family member was just 11 years old, ten years ago.

Kendall is due to be honoured with the significant accolade at next month's New York Fashion Week as part of the Daily Front Row’s 2017 Fashion Media Awards.

However, following the announcement honoring the 5ft10 catwalk star, whose parents are Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, there was some scepticism about the selection, with many Twitter users posted memes illustrating their shock and disagreement.

One user was critical of Kendall's modeling prowess and catalog, writing: "Girl poses with the same old boring face, didn't even do 10 diverse photo shoots & y'all giving her 'Fashion Icon Of The decade' .... Tragic."

Others thought the model should have taken a backseat to singer Rihanna who many felt deserved the award much more.

Kendall began her modelling career in 2009 after initially finding fame with her family in E! reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

With 83 million Instagram followers, her modelling career has soared and she has been dubbed part of a movement called "the Instagirl era" or "Social Media Modelling" where models are chosen for their online presence and social media following.

She is now one of the world’s top 15 most followed celebrities.