Model Kendall Jenner's stalker has reportedly been charged with breaking a court order and scaling a mountain to enter her poolside residence for a third time. This isn't the first time the oldest Jenner daughter of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has had to deal with stalkers and two other men have also been charged after trespassing into her home.

Kendall Jenner has had to deal with another trespassing issue

This most recent intruder is Canadian citizen, John Ford, who - TMZ has reported - has appeared in Kendall's residence on three seaprate occasions.

The first was in early September where he confessed to his crime and the judge ordered him to stay 300 metres away from her.

Last week, it is alleged the 37-year-old went to great lengths to see Kendall again as he scaled a mountainside at the back of the complex to gain access to her pool area. He was seen sitting poolside by security but was gone by the time police arrived.

However, he allegedly used his mountainside route again to enter her property earlier this week but was this time caught by the front door and arrested by police.

Ford is now said to be held on 5150 psychiatric hold and has been charged with criminal trespass and violating a protective order.

It is also claimed by TMZ that Kendall's lawyer, Shawn Holley, has been prompted by the third break-in to get a civil protective order.

In August 2017, the 22-year-old was granted a permanent restraining order against a stalker who sent her a string of threatening letters.

Thomas Hummel claimed at the time that Kendall has been in love with him since she was two years old - he says they met in the post office in 2008 and at Costco in 1998.

In November 2016, a homeless man named Shavaughn McKenzie was sentenced to 178 days in jail for trespassing at her Hollywood Hills home, after he followed her car into her driveway.