Kendall Jenner is definitely the most private member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, prefering to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, but that doesn't mean she doesn't see her fair share of rumours and speculation. Lately, she's been forced to deny a suggestion on the internet that she's gay, respectfully of course.

Kendall Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The 22-year-old model likes cars, casual dress and has a lot of male friends, but she's most certainly not a lesbian - despite what a 2017 Babe article might say about her relationship with bestie Lauren Perez. She's just extremely protective of her love life.

'I think [people say I'm gay] because I'm not like all my other sisters, who are like, 'Here's me and my boyfriend!' So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy', she told Vogue. 'I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don't want to, like, look crazy.'

She's actually currently dating NBA star Blake Griffin, though Kendall has never directly confirmed the rumours. She has also previously been linked to Harry Styles, Lewis Hamilton, ASAP Rocky, Justin Bieber, and even Orlando Bloom - though we'll probably never know for sure if any of these were true.

'I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know! Who knows?!' She continues. 'I'm all down for experience - not against it whatsoever - but I've never been there before.'

Kendall confessed that she does connect more on a masculine level than a feminine one, but that neither means she's gay or trans like her father Caitlyn Jenner in any way. She's just a bit of a tomboy, a trait magnified by the fact that all her sisters are ultra glamorous and feminine. Even if she was gay, she has no reason to keep that under wraps.

'I know I have kind of a male energy? But I don't want to say that wrong, because I'm not transgender or anything', she adds. 'But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But... I'm not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that.'