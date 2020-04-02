Kendall Jenner doesn't think Kourtney Kardashian has ''dealt with'' her split from Scott Disick.

The 40-year-old reality star dated the Talentless founder - with whom she has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five - on and off for almost a decade between 2006 and 2015, and her younger sister Kendall has said that despite their final breakup taking place five years ago, she doesn't believe Kourtney has properly come to terms with their split.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', 24-year-old Kendall told Scott: ''I'm just saying, I think that whole situation might've mentally f***ed her and I don't think she dealt with it.''

Scott, 36, denied Kendall's theory, but insisted he's always going to be supportive of his former partner regardless of their differences.

The 'Flip It Like Disick' star - who is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie - responded: ''I think Kourtney, for a very long time, has felt really misunderstood and a lot of people feel like she's being rude, but I know she means well. And you just gotta see that through her and it's kind of hard sometimes. But I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everybody. It just doesn't always come out that way.''

The conversation comes after Kourtney got into a physical altercation with her sister Kim Kardashian West, 39, during last week's episode of their E! reality show, which left Kim bleeding.

And this week, Kim revealed family matriarch Kris Jenner ''cried'' after seeing the fight play out on TV, and confirmed Kourtney has decided to take a break from filming the show.

Kim said: ''She's made the decision to take time off now, and I think she really needs it. I think that'll be so much better for her.''