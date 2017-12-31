It seems fans of the Kardashian-Jenners aren’t satisfied with three new additions to the already sizeable family next year and are keen on putting 22-year-old model Kendall Jenner in the expecting camp along as her sisters, Kylie, Khloe and Kim.

Kendall Jenner has hit back at fans who think she's pregnant

Fans went into overdrive after the Victoria’s Secret star posted a mirror selfie and people started suggesting she was pregnant.

However, she was quick to shut it all down as she took to Twitter to say: "I just like bagels ok!!!"

If Kendall had been pregnant, it would have been the fourth Kardashian/Jenner sister out of five to announce a new arrival after a big year for the clan.

Kim Kardashian-West has announced she and husband Kanye will be adding to their two strong brood with a new little girl via surrogate in January.

Kendall’s older sibling Khloe Kardashian also recently confirmed her pregnancy, as she prepares to welcome her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

However, the youngest of the group, Kylie Jenner hasn't said a thing about pregnancy rumours and has been mostly unseen since suggestions surrounding her being an expectant mother came up.

And now Kendall's quick response to pregnancy rumours has brought up more questions.

One fan responded to her funny tweet, saying: "Soooooo kendalls denied her pregnancy rumours pretty quick..@ KylieJenner your turn to confirm or deny..all your sister have about theirs."

It has also recently been reported Kylie and the father of her baby, rapper Travis Scott have split over the festive period with the 25-year-old dad-to-be claiming they aren’t "compatible as a couple".