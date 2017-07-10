It's the story that keeps on giving. After weeks of controversy over those t-shirts, the latest development in the ever-expanding case is that the lawsuit inflicted upon the two Jenner sisters is "baseless" according to the Jenner clothing company.

Kendall Jenner attends the Met Gala, New York

On Friday it was alleged by photographer Michael Miller, that photos of Tupac Shakur which were used by Kendall and Kylie Jenner (aged 21 and 19 respectively) on the now cancelled t-shirt line were done so without permission. But the Jenners have responded in kind stating "the allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless."

Miller claimed that the recreated t-shirt "misappropriated and wrongfully exploited" his work, before adding that the Jenners "intended to exploit his photography, let alone obtain his authorisation."

More: Jenners remove band t-shirts

The sister's company remain adamant that they are in the right arguing "no infringement or violation of anyone's rights" had occurred, with further claims that the photographs had been acquired via a company with licence to authorise the use to the Jenners," according to a Sky News report.

Canada Inc, the licensee manufacturer of the K + K brand, purchased a very small quantity of vintage t-shirts with performer images already on them. Only two Tupac t-shirts were sold before being pulled from distribution. Canada Inc did not copy anyone's image, remove any copyright notice from any image or attempt to exploit the Millers claimed the right of publicity," said the Jenners' statement.

Kylie Jenner attends the Met Gala, New York

If Miller is successful with his lawsuit he stands to be making $150,000 per photo, as Miller's lawyer, Scott Alan Burroughs noted previously. The Doors and Notorious B.I.G.'s estates have also issued cease and desist orders with the option of a future lawsuit.

While, in a separate statement which was released on Friday, Jenners' representative Todd Wilson claimed: "that Kendall and Kylie had no role in the actual creation of the clothes, saying "[that] it's like a suing an actor for being in a movie."

More: Kylie Jenner changes Tyga Tattoo After Matching Ink With Travis Scott

The t-shirts, which featured classic album covers with the sister's face over the top, have divided many with multiple musicians joining in - including Montreal band Arcade Fire, who released shirts of the Jenners faces covered by the 'Everything Now' logo which the Canadians are using on their current European tour.