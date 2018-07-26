One of American comedy’s most iconic characters might be about to make a return, with reports that Kelsey Grammer is pitching ideas for a re-boot of ‘Frasier’ to network executives.

Grammer portrayed the snobbish, conceited but loveable radio psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane for 11 seasons on NBC’s ‘Frasier’ between 1993 and 2004, making it the longest-running comedy series on American television before ‘The Big Bang Theory’ gazumped it a few years ago.

‘Frasier’ was itself a spin-off series of the ‘80s sitcom ‘Cheers’, with Grammer portraying his character from its third season in 1984 onwards. But now, more than three decades after he first played the part, Deadline reports that 63 year old Grammer is now angling for a re-boot of the character.

Kelsey Grammer first played Frasier Crane in 1984

Apart from the involvement of Grammer himself, it’s unclear whether any of the original cast is being lined up to return for the new series if it’s given a green light. John Mahoney, who played Frasier Crane’s father Martin, died earlier this year after a battle with throat cancer.

No official comments have been made by Grammer or any TV networks, with the actor believed to be talking to writers about script ideas and premises.

‘Frasier’ was critically acclaimed and consistently popular for over a decade, winning a record five Emmy Awards for outstanding comedy series. The finale of the last season, which saw Frasier leave Seattle for Chicago with his girlfriend Charlotte, was watched by 33 million viewers.

The setting of the series saw Frasier Crane return from Boston (where ‘Cheers’ was set) to his hometown of Seattle and reconnect with his salt-of-the-earth, no-nonsense father Martin and fussy younger brother Niles, played by David Hyde Pierce. Its other primary stars were Jane Leeves, who played Daphne, Martin’s physical therapist and love interest of Niles, and Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier’s radio producer Roz.

