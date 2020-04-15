Kelly Rowland will make a comeback on Friday (17.04.20) with new solo single 'Coffee'.

The Destiny's Child star unveiled the striking artwork for the new track on social media this week.

She simply captioned the cover on Instagram: ''COFFEE out 04.17 PRE-SAVE link in bio. (sic)''

And she also announced a new episode of her Instagram Live series, '#CoffeeWithKelly: After Dark'.

In another post, she added: ''Got more coffee to share! Join me tonight for another round of #CoffeeWithKelly: After Dark at 7PM PST/10PM EST! (sic)''

Although Kelly hasn't released a record in six years, she dropped 'Kelly' in 2018, plus 'Crown' and festive number 'Love You More At Christmas Time' from her movie 'Merry Liddle Christmas' - in which she played Jacquie Liddle - last year.

It's not known whether 'Coffee' will feature on her long-awaited fifth album, the follow-up to 2013's 'Talk a Good Game', which she's been working on for a few years now.

Speaking in 2017, the 'Dilemma' hitmaker promised it will be worth the wait and said she wants to make a record that will set a ''good example'' for her five-year-old son Titan - whom she has with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

She said: ''All of my fans have been so supportive but now they're like, 'We've hit a ceiling.'

''I have the guts to really put out the record. I'm unapologetic with this record. It's everything that I want it to be. It feels like life. It feels like a score.

''For me it's been the most bold I've ever been. And I want it to be a good example for my son.''

The 'Survivor' singer also confessed that most of her music has taken a while to complete, except for her hits 'Commander' and 'When Love Takes Over' with David Guetta.

She said: ''A lot of my albums and songs have been slow, except for tracks like 'Commander' or 'When Love Takes Over'.

''I said I wanted this record to be happy because we need that right now, more than ever. That's where my heart is.''