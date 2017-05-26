Introducing C.J. Parker 'Mark II', this time played by Kelly Rohrbach in the newly released comedy adaptation of 'Baywatch'. It's one of the world's most iconic TV dramas, but a lot has changed since it hit our screens in the 90s. Bringing it back is a nostalgic experience for everyone, according to this actress.

The cast of 'Baywatch'

Pamela Anderson was the original C.J. Parker - and indeed it was 'Baywatch' that gave her her big break. She makes a return to Seth Gordon's new movie, but as the mother of Kelly Rohrbach's C.J.. After all, you can't have 'Baywatch' without Pamela and David Hasselhoff, right?

'It's such an honour to be a part of a project that has such a great following and fan base, and that everyone has memories attached to', Kelly said. 'Ask everyone what they remember about 'Baywatch' and they're gonna tell the story of when they were 10, sneaking it while their parents were out. Everybody has something. So it's really fun to be a part of that conversation.'

Watch the trailer for 'Baywatch' here:

She adds that while it's amazing to bring back such an iconic cultural marker, their comedy adaptation has been an important change. 'Changing it is really fun too because to do the same is sort of redundant', she continues. 'I think what's so great about what we have created here is that we're changing the tone but keeping the concept.'

The movie also stars Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon, Zac Efron as Matt Brody, Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn, Ilfenesh Hadera as Stephanie Holden and Jon Bass as Ronnie Greenbaum. Plus, Priyanka Chopra plays the nefarious villain Victoria Leeds.

Kelly Rohrbach is best known for starring in the comedy series 'The PET Squad Files', though she did have an uncredited appearance in Woody Allen's 2016 film 'Café Society'. She has also appeared in episodes of 'The New Normal', 'Deadbeat', 'Two and a Half Men' and 'Rizzoli & Isles'.

'Baywatch' is in theatres now.