Kelly Ripa has been using her daughter's fake tan as makeup.

The 49-year-old television host - who has 18-year-old daughter Lola, as well as sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with her husband Mark Consuelos - is currently unable to access her own supply of makeup as it is all locked away in the studio where she and Ryan Seacrest film 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', and so she's been forced to get creative when it comes to her everyday look.

Speaking to ballerina Tiler Peck on Instagram Live, Kelly said: ''I look 70 right now in this light. I keep putting on my daughter's self-tanner thinking that will help, because all of my clothes, my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that's going on.

''I mean it's no different to anybody else who has a business that relies on audiences and all of that. So we're locked out of the studio, and I realised it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything, but I wish I had the foresight to say 'What if I can't get anything?' So now I'm just in an 18 year old's self-tanner and workout clothes.''

And the blonde beauty revealed she almost made a fashion mistake during the Instagram Live too, as she considered donning a swimsuit before her daughter told her she would ''hate it''.

She added: ''I was going to wear ... because, what I have in our storage closet is a bunch of bathing suits for the summer. And I was going to wear ... I had a one piece and I put it on, and my daughter said 'Do yourself a favour and do not wear that on Instagram. Because I know you think right now it's great,' she goes, 'But later on, I promise you will hate it.' ''

Kelly's comments come after she previously cut her own hair with a pair of kitchen scissors, and confessed she has been wearing her daughter's clothes whilst in lockdown.