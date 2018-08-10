Former reality star Kelly Osbourne has taken to Instagram to mark a year of sobriety, and her fans have lined up to praise her for her mental strength and commitment.

The 33 year old star, daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, has been open about her past struggles with alcohol and substance addiction in recent years, and revealed that she’s been clean and sober for an entire year now and, rightfully, was in the mood to mark that milestone.

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time to share that with you guys,” she told her fans on Thursday (August 9th) via the social media platform.

“To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle,” so the ‘Loose Women’ panellist found herself self-medicating to be a temporary solution and had spent the time moving “from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did.”

Osbourne added that she felt she needed to “take a step out of the public eye” and “give myself a chance to… figure out who the f*** I really am without a camera in my face.”

Kelly also thanked her family, including her brother Jack, who recently separated from his wife of six years, Lisa Stelly, and who has also had his own battles with addiction, for helping to keep her on the straight and narrow for the last 12 months.

“I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment. He has held my hand throughout this whole process. Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me. I love my family with all my heart.”

